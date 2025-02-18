The Russian government has released a U.S. citizen, Kalob Byers Wayne, ahead of crucial diplomatic talks with the United States, according to the New York Times. Wayne, 28, was detained for possessing cannabis-laced marmalade at Moscow's Vnukovo airport on February 7.

The release comes as a precursor to discussions scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, aimed at improving strained relations between Moscow and Washington. The Kremlin's spokesman indicated that recent events, including Wayne's release, should be viewed within the broader context of these talks.

The Saudi-based meetings are seen as a step toward mending ties between the two nations, following a period of diplomatic tensions. Analysts suggest that Wayne's release may serve as a gesture of goodwill ahead of the discussions.

