Left Menu

Trade Turmoil at the WTO: China Calls for Debate Amid U.S. Tariffs

China has initiated a debate at the WTO about 'trade turbulence', focusing on U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. This discussion aims to address growing trade tensions, with potential implications for global trade negotiations as China seeks to portray itself as a responsible actor in the WTO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:50 IST
Trade Turmoil at the WTO: China Calls for Debate Amid U.S. Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has asked the World Trade Organization (WTO) to host a discussion on 'trade turbulence', possibly referencing new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

U.S. President Donald Trump has implemented a 10% tariff on all Chinese imports, leading to a potential trade war with retaliatory tariffs from Beijing. The WTO's General Council will address these escalating tensions.

China's ambassador plans to express concerns over protectionism, urging WTO members to counter unilateral actions. Some believe China's move aims to show compliance with WTO standards, gaining allies in global trade talks amidst longstanding U.S.-China trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025