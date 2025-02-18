Trade Turmoil at the WTO: China Calls for Debate Amid U.S. Tariffs

China has asked the World Trade Organization (WTO) to host a discussion on 'trade turbulence', possibly referencing new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

U.S. President Donald Trump has implemented a 10% tariff on all Chinese imports, leading to a potential trade war with retaliatory tariffs from Beijing. The WTO's General Council will address these escalating tensions.

China's ambassador plans to express concerns over protectionism, urging WTO members to counter unilateral actions. Some believe China's move aims to show compliance with WTO standards, gaining allies in global trade talks amidst longstanding U.S.-China trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)