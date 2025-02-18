Germans Divided Over Bundeswehr Deployment for Ukraine Peacekeeping

A recent poll indicates that a narrow majority of Germans support the deployment of Bundeswehr forces in Ukraine to assist peacekeeping efforts following a ceasefire agreement. This comes as European leaders express concerns about being excluded from crucial discussions regarding Ukraine's security, particularly as U.S. and Russian officials work toward resolving the ongoing conflict.

The Forsa poll, conducted for Stern magazine, reveals that 49% of Germans favor such a deployment, while 44% are opposed, and 7% remain undecided. Support is notably higher in western Germany, with 52% backing the idea, compared to significant opposition in the former Communist eastern states, where 65% oppose the move. Additionally, the poll highlights that 83% of voters aligned with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party reject the Bundeswehr's involvement.

According to a defense ministry spokesperson, Germany is open to contributing if an appropriate framework is established. However, the final decision on deployment will likely rest with the incoming government after the upcoming federal election. The poll was conducted over February 13 and 14, capturing the current public sentiment toward this contentious issue.

