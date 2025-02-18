Left Menu

Greece Intercepts Migrants Amid Mediterranean Surge

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 18-02-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 18:57 IST
Authorities in Greece have reported the detention of 107 migrants in two separate operations near the island of Crete, highlighting a surge in Mediterranean crossings.

The Greek coast guard successfully intercepted the cargo ship CL Heidi, flying a Liberian flag, which departed from Tobruk with 42 male migrants onboard. Two men were charged with smuggling.

In a parallel development, 65 migrants were discovered on the island of Gavdos, with one individual requiring hospital care. Deputy minister of maritime affairs, Stefanos Gikas, addressed parliament about the increase in illegal migration attributed to Middle Eastern conflicts.

