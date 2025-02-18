President Sanctions Prosecution of AAP Leader Satyendar Jain in Money-Laundering Case

President Droupadi Murmu has given the green light to prosecute Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in a money-laundering case, following a request from the Ministry of Home Affairs. This development comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) presented what it described as 'adequate proof' against Jain under Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which addresses the prosecution of public servants.

The ED, which arrested Jain in May 2022, has accused him of engaging in hawala transactions during his tenure as Delhi's health minister. These transactions allegedly resulted in disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.47 crore, significantly exceeding his known sources of income. The case also involves charges initially filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2017.

In response to the charges, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal defended Jain, labeling him a 'hardcore honest and patriotic' individual who is being unjustly targeted. Despite the ongoing legal battle, Jain is currently out on bail, with the ED preparing to file a supplementary chargesheet in light of the President's approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)