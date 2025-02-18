Global Diplomatic and Cultural Events Calendar

Left Menu

A comprehensive calendar listing global political events, diplomatic meetings, and cultural festivals from February to March 2025. Notable events include state visits by world leaders, international finance and trade discussions, and renowned cultural festivals like the Venice Carnival and Rio Carnival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A comprehensive calendar of global political and cultural events has been released, spanning February through March 2025. Highlights include diplomatic meetings, international finance and trade discussions, and celebrated cultural festivals. Prominent state visits feature leaders from countries such as Italy, Brazil, and Egypt.

Among cultural highlights are globally renowned events like the Venice Carnival, Rio Carnival, and London Fashion Week Winter 2025. This calendar also lists significant political gatherings, like the EU General Affairs Council and the WTO meetings in Geneva. Numerous state visits by leaders from Qatar, Japan, Malaysia, and others are planned.

Key economic discussions are scheduled, including the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meetings. The Venice Carnival and Rio Carnival will draw cultural enthusiasts, while life-changing global observances like International Women's Day and World Water Day are set to be commemorated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

