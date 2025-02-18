Tragic Courtroom Collapse: Senior Advocate's Sudden Demise in High Court

A senior advocate tragically collapsed and died while presenting arguments at the Telangana High Court on Tuesday.

P Venugopal Rao, a seasoned lawyer in his mid-60s, was presenting his case in court number 21 when he unexpectedly fell. Immediate attempts to revive him through CPR were made by a fellow lawyer at the scene.

The court's medical team quickly transferred him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The incident, likely caused by a heart attack, led to the suspension of the court's afternoon proceedings.

