Tragic Courtroom Collapse: Senior Advocate's Sudden Demise in High Court
Senior advocate P Venugopal Rao collapsed and died likely due to a heart attack while presenting a case in Telangana High Court. Despite immediate CPR efforts, he was declared brought dead at the hospital, prompting the suspension of court proceedings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:30 IST
- Country:
- India
A senior advocate tragically collapsed and died while presenting arguments at the Telangana High Court on Tuesday.
P Venugopal Rao, a seasoned lawyer in his mid-60s, was presenting his case in court number 21 when he unexpectedly fell. Immediate attempts to revive him through CPR were made by a fellow lawyer at the scene.
The court's medical team quickly transferred him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The incident, likely caused by a heart attack, led to the suspension of the court's afternoon proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mahakumbh Mela Hosts Life-Saving CPR Training Initiative
AI4India and CPRG Set to Shape AI Dialogue at Paris Summit
CSIR-NIScPR Marks 10th Anniversary of International Day of Women and Girls in Science with Inspiring Workshop on STEM Empowerment
Delhi Court Grants Businessman Sarath Chandra Reddy Right to Travel Abroad Amidst Legal Proceedings