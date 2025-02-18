Left Menu

Tragic Courtroom Collapse: Senior Advocate's Sudden Demise in High Court

Senior advocate P Venugopal Rao collapsed and died likely due to a heart attack while presenting a case in Telangana High Court. Despite immediate CPR efforts, he was declared brought dead at the hospital, prompting the suspension of court proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:30 IST
A senior advocate tragically collapsed and died while presenting arguments at the Telangana High Court on Tuesday.

P Venugopal Rao, a seasoned lawyer in his mid-60s, was presenting his case in court number 21 when he unexpectedly fell. Immediate attempts to revive him through CPR were made by a fellow lawyer at the scene.

The court's medical team quickly transferred him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The incident, likely caused by a heart attack, led to the suspension of the court's afternoon proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

