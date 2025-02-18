New Classification System Revamps Himachal Pradesh Police Stations

The Himachal Pradesh government has initiated a new classification system for its 135 police stations under the directive of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. This move was announced by a state government spokesperson on Tuesday.

The system divides police stations into six categories based on criteria such as population size, geographical area, notable crime rates, and VIP presence. This reorganization aims to enhance the quality of service and improve overall law enforcement efficacy.

The new classification spans from A+ to E, organized by the number of annual crime registrations. Police stations classified under A+ will have at least 70 personnel, while those in the E category will have 19. The Chief Minister has instructed the Police Department to abide by this new structure in officer postings.

(With inputs from agencies.)