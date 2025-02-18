Pakistan Army's Successful Militant Operation
Pakistan's army announced the elimination of 30 Islamist militants in a strategic operation in South Waziristan, located near the Afghan border, highlighting ongoing security efforts in northwest Pakistan.
In a significant security operation, Pakistan's army announced on Tuesday the killing of 30 Islamist militants in the northwest region of the country.
The operation, as stated by the military, took place in the volatile area of South Waziristan adjacent to the Afghan border, an area often associated with militant activities.
This development underscores the continuous counter-terrorism efforts by the Pakistani military in a region known for its strategic challenges.
