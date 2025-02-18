Left Menu

Pakistan Army's Successful Militant Operation

Pakistan's army announced the elimination of 30 Islamist militants in a strategic operation in South Waziristan, located near the Afghan border, highlighting ongoing security efforts in northwest Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:45 IST
In a significant security operation, Pakistan's army announced on Tuesday the killing of 30 Islamist militants in the northwest region of the country.

The operation, as stated by the military, took place in the volatile area of South Waziristan adjacent to the Afghan border, an area often associated with militant activities.

This development underscores the continuous counter-terrorism efforts by the Pakistani military in a region known for its strategic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

