The Russian government has released a U.S. citizen, Kalob Byers, detained on minor drug charges, as diplomatic talks between Russian and U.S. officials are set to take place in Saudi Arabia. His release was termed a 'welcome gesture' by the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.

Byers, 28, was detained in February at Moscow's Vnukovo airport when customs officials found cannabis-laced marmalade in his luggage. He faced up to ten years in prison but is now in American custody. His release may signal a warming of U.S.-Russia relations, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov suggested.

As diplomatic efforts continue, several more Americans remain imprisoned in Russia under various charges, including Stephen Hubbard and Ksenia Karelina, both designated as 'wrongfully detained' by Washington, opening diplomatic channels for their potential release.

