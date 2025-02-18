Left Menu

China's Stance on Ukraine Peace and Middle East Issues Unveiled

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi addressed the United Nations Security Council, advocating for peace talks in Ukraine and condemning the Gaza-West Bank situation as a political bargaining issue. He highlighted China's support for multilateralism and criticized unilateral sanctions that bypass Security Council authorization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:25 IST
China's Stance on Ukraine Peace and Middle East Issues Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi addressed the United Nations Security Council, underlining China's commitment to facilitating peace talks in Ukraine. He emphasized that issues regarding Gaza and the West Bank should not be politicized, stating that these areas are inherently the homeland of the Palestinian people.

During the session chaired by China, Wang Yi elaborated on the four principles set by President Xi Jinping for achieving global peace and economic stability. These include avoiding selfish gains, refraining from exacerbating conflicts, fostering peaceful conditions, and safeguarding global industrial stability.

Wang Yi called on the Security Council to foster solidarity, warning against geopolitical maneuvering. He criticized unilateral sanctions lacking Security Council backing as unlawful, urging member states to prioritize multilateral cooperation over narrow-minded approaches in international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025