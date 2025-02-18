China's Stance on Ukraine Peace and Middle East Issues Unveiled

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi addressed the United Nations Security Council, underlining China's commitment to facilitating peace talks in Ukraine. He emphasized that issues regarding Gaza and the West Bank should not be politicized, stating that these areas are inherently the homeland of the Palestinian people.

During the session chaired by China, Wang Yi elaborated on the four principles set by President Xi Jinping for achieving global peace and economic stability. These include avoiding selfish gains, refraining from exacerbating conflicts, fostering peaceful conditions, and safeguarding global industrial stability.

Wang Yi called on the Security Council to foster solidarity, warning against geopolitical maneuvering. He criticized unilateral sanctions lacking Security Council backing as unlawful, urging member states to prioritize multilateral cooperation over narrow-minded approaches in international relations.

