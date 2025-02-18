Uttarakhand Congress Challenges UCC Over Live-in Relationship Provision

Uttarakhand Congress has announced its decision to protest the inclusion of live-in relationships in the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by gheraoing the state assembly on February 20. The party contends this provision contradicts the state's cultural values.

Karan Mahara, the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress President, revealed plans to collect public opinion on the issue and present it in a memorandum to the President. The Congress perceives this provision as spreading immorality and aims to gather statewide perspectives.

Mahara criticized the BJP, asserting that the UCC exposes the party's dual standards. The UCC, implemented on January 27, mandates registration for live-in relationships. Congress aims to challenge this provision vigorously.

(With inputs from agencies.)