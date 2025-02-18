Uttarakhand Congress Challenges UCC Over Live-in Relationship Provision
Uttarakhand Congress plans to protest against the UCC's live-in relationship provision, believing it opposes cultural values. The party will gather public opinion and send it to the President. They announced a state assembly protest on February 20 to voice their dissent and collect feedback via a special link.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Congress has announced its decision to protest the inclusion of live-in relationships in the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by gheraoing the state assembly on February 20. The party contends this provision contradicts the state's cultural values.
Karan Mahara, the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress President, revealed plans to collect public opinion on the issue and present it in a memorandum to the President. The Congress perceives this provision as spreading immorality and aims to gather statewide perspectives.
Mahara criticized the BJP, asserting that the UCC exposes the party's dual standards. The UCC, implemented on January 27, mandates registration for live-in relationships. Congress aims to challenge this provision vigorously.
(With inputs from agencies.)
