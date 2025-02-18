Left Menu

Trump Administration's Radical Downsizing Sparks Fear and Uncertainty

The Trump administration is implementing significant layoffs across federal agencies, targeting 7,500 IRS employees and 1,000 NASA hires as part of a government overhaul led by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. The move has caused unrest among federal employees amid concerns over job security and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 23:33 IST
In a sweeping move to reshape the federal government, the Trump administration is proceeding with large-scale layoffs targeting thousands of federal employees. Notably, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has identified 7,500 jobs for elimination.

With tax season underway, this downsizing comes amidst a controversial overhaul by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. Alongside the IRS cuts, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and NASA are also facing reductions in their workforce.

The unprecedented move has stirred anxiety among employees, affecting those involved with critical functions such as tax enforcement and scientific research, and prompting resignations and legal challenges against the administration's approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

