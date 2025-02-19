Support Halted: Unaccompanied Minors Struggle for Legal Aid in Immigration Courts

In a controversial move on Tuesday, the Trump administration halted legal support for children entering the US alone, leaving many without representation in immigration courts. This decision affects those who cannot afford a lawyer, potentially hindering their chances in court.

The Acacia Center for Justice, responsible for aiding 26,000 migrant children under a federal contract, reported that the Interior Department issued the stop-work order without explanation. The halt, described as for 'causes outside of your control,' remains until further notice, affecting the organization's network of 85 partners nationwide.

The decision has raised concerns across advocacy groups as vulnerable children are now left to navigate the court system independently, exacerbating their already precarious situations. Legal experts criticize the move, highlighting the unfair burden placed on children facing deportation proceedings alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)