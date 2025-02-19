Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Strikes North Korean Howitzer in Notable Eastern Front Skirmish

In a significant turn of events in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Ukrainian forces have successfully targeted a North Korean self-propelled howitzer on the eastern front. This incident marks the first documented strike on a North Korean М-1978 Koksan artillery vehicle by Ukrainian drones, showcasing evolving military dynamics in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 08:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable development on the eastern front, Ukrainian forces have reportedly destroyed a North Korean self-propelled howitzer, a rare artillery piece in the ongoing conflict with Russia. The Ukrainian military's East group announced this was the first instance of a hit on a North Korean М-1978 Koksan howitzer using drones.

Accompanied by a video showing the explosion, the statement revealed that the attack occurred in the Luhansk region, a territory largely controlled by Russian forces since its formal annexation in 2022. This adds to reports of North Korea's military contributions to Russia, which include artillery and personnel, underscoring the complexity of regional alliances.

The disclosure comes amid speculation of more North Korean troops being sent to aid Russia, following President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's claim. North Korean agents reportedly maintain strict control over their troops in Russia, with misinformation being spread to them regarding military operations, according to testimonials from captured prisoners of war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

