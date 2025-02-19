Mob Violence Erupts During Arrest Attempt in Bhiwandi

A violent altercation occurred in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, as a police team attempted to detain a man accused of a sexual crime. The officers were met by an aggressive mob that caused injuries and property damage, according to officials.

The incident began when officers visited a hospital to record a statement from the victim's mother. A large crowd gathered outside, prompting police to call for reinforcement. Nevertheless, the crowd dissipated before backup arrived.

Undeterred, the officers proceeded to the Varhaldevi temple area to locate the suspect. Upon encountering a group of young men, tensions escalated, resulting in a standoff. Stones were thrown, injuring one officer and damaging a police vehicle. Authorities have arrested four individuals, bringing charges against around 50 people.

(With inputs from agencies.)