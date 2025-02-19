Left Menu

Mob Violence Erupts During Arrest Attempt in Bhiwandi

A violent mob attacked police officers attempting to arrest a sexual crime suspect in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, injuring an officer and damaging a police vehicle. Four individuals have been arrested, and a case has been registered against about 50 people under several legal sections, as police continue their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-02-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 12:00 IST
Mob Violence Erupts During Arrest Attempt in Bhiwandi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A violent altercation occurred in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, as a police team attempted to detain a man accused of a sexual crime. The officers were met by an aggressive mob that caused injuries and property damage, according to officials.

The incident began when officers visited a hospital to record a statement from the victim's mother. A large crowd gathered outside, prompting police to call for reinforcement. Nevertheless, the crowd dissipated before backup arrived.

Undeterred, the officers proceeded to the Varhaldevi temple area to locate the suspect. Upon encountering a group of young men, tensions escalated, resulting in a standoff. Stones were thrown, injuring one officer and damaging a police vehicle. Authorities have arrested four individuals, bringing charges against around 50 people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025