Supreme Court Emphasizes Media's Role: Caution and Responsibility in Reporting

The Supreme Court has underscored the need for individuals in key media positions to exercise considerable caution and responsibility before publishing statements, news, or opinions, recognizing the significant influence of media on public opinion and sentiments. The court reaffirmed that freedom of speech and expression is paramount under the Indian Constitution.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan made these remarks while quashing a defamation case against journalists from Times of India over alleged defamatory content related to an art auction. The court observed procedural irregularities in the case and noted the lack of evidence supporting the complainant's allegations.

The apex court emphasized the critical need for accuracy and fairness in media reporting, especially when potential impacts on individual or institutional integrity are involved. Publication should be in the public interest and carried out in good faith, it stressed.

