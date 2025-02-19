Tragedy Strikes: Boy Fatally Shot at Family Wedding

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, where a five-year-old boy was fatally shot during a family celebration. The child, Gappu Shakya, was attending his maternal aunt's wedding in Jaura town.

Witnesses reported that the tragedy occurred outside the Shivhare Dharamshala, where the boy was playing when an unidentified gunman on a motorbike opened fire. The senseless act claimed the young boy's life as he was en route to the hospital.

Authorities, led by sub-inspector Udaybhan Yadav, have launched a manhunt. The suspect was identified through CCTV footage, but the motive for the attack remains unclear, leaving the community in shock and sorrow.

