Tragedy Strikes: Boy Fatally Shot at Family Wedding

A five-year-old boy, Gappu Shakya, was shot dead outside a marriage hall in Morena district, Madhya Pradesh, while attending his aunt's wedding. The incident unfolded as a man on a motorbike opened fire at the venue. The suspect, identified via CCTV, remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morena | Updated: 19-02-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 13:55 IST
A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, where a five-year-old boy was fatally shot during a family celebration. The child, Gappu Shakya, was attending his maternal aunt's wedding in Jaura town.

Witnesses reported that the tragedy occurred outside the Shivhare Dharamshala, where the boy was playing when an unidentified gunman on a motorbike opened fire. The senseless act claimed the young boy's life as he was en route to the hospital.

Authorities, led by sub-inspector Udaybhan Yadav, have launched a manhunt. The suspect was identified through CCTV footage, but the motive for the attack remains unclear, leaving the community in shock and sorrow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

