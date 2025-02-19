Left Menu

Sweden’s Supreme Climate Standoff: Greta Thunberg's Legal Setback

Sweden's Supreme Court has decided Greta Thunberg and other activists cannot proceed with their lawsuit seeking stronger state action against climate change. The court acknowledged potential future cases, while emphasizing the independence of political bodies in deciding specific climate policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 14:18 IST
Greta Thunberg

In a pivotal decision, Sweden's Supreme Court declared on Wednesday that Greta Thunberg, alongside fellow activists, cannot continue with their lawsuit demanding intensified governmental action on climate change. The court emphasized the delineation of power, noting it's beyond judicial scope to mandate political actions directly.

This class action, initiated in 2022, argued state negligence in addressing climate change violated rights under the European Convention on Human Rights. However, the Supreme Court indicated that future cases with different formulations might still find a platform in Swedish courts.

Referencing European judicial precedents, the court spotlighted groups that may possess the standing to sue on climate matters. The dismissed lawsuit aimed to compel Sweden to enhance efforts to halt global temperature increases, reflecting a broader European narrative where similar past cases have witnessed varied outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

