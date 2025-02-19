Deadly Assault in Balochistan Raises Concerns Over Separatist Violence

Tensions flared anew in Balochistan province, a region fraught with separatist unrest, when unidentified gunmen killed seven passengers onboard a Lahore-bound bus. The assailants halted the vehicle, demanding ID checks before executing their victims, according to senior government official Waqar Khurshid Alam.

This gruesome incident underlines an alarming escalation in separatist violence, with insurgents targeting civilians, security personnel, and infrastructure. In recent attacks, rebels have assailed Chinese projects and workers from Punjab, whom they accuse of exploiting Baluch resources.

Despite the militants' apparent departure after the attack, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed that the perpetrators would face justice. The episode revives painful memories of a similar deadly assault in August, amplifying concerns over security and regional stability amid the pivotal China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

