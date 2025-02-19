Left Menu

Deadly Assault in Balochistan Raises Concerns Over Separatist Violence

In Balochistan, separatist militants halted a Lahore-bound bus, killing seven after ID checks. The assault underscores rising tensions over autonomy and resource control. Focusing on central Punjab's exploitation, insurgents stage attacks against security forces, infrastructure, and civilians, challenging Pakistan's control and impacting Chinese investments in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Tensions flared anew in Balochistan province, a region fraught with separatist unrest, when unidentified gunmen killed seven passengers onboard a Lahore-bound bus. The assailants halted the vehicle, demanding ID checks before executing their victims, according to senior government official Waqar Khurshid Alam.

This gruesome incident underlines an alarming escalation in separatist violence, with insurgents targeting civilians, security personnel, and infrastructure. In recent attacks, rebels have assailed Chinese projects and workers from Punjab, whom they accuse of exploiting Baluch resources.

Despite the militants' apparent departure after the attack, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed that the perpetrators would face justice. The episode revives painful memories of a similar deadly assault in August, amplifying concerns over security and regional stability amid the pivotal China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

