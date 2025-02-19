Terror Links Unveiled: The Dawood Gang Conspiracy
A court denied a motion to discharge Parvez Vaid, a Dawood Ibrahim gang member, in a terror funding case. Evidence shows Vaid's alleged involvement in illegal activities and financial transactions aiding terrorist activities. Charges under UAPA and NDPS Acts highlight the severity of the accusations.
A court in Maharashtra has ruled against discharging Parvez Vaid, a member of the infamous Dawood Ibrahim gang, in connection with a terror funding case. Investigators presented substantial evidence, alleging Vaid's participation in illicit activities to facilitate financial transactions in support of terrorism.
Vaid faced charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Despite being granted bail by the Bombay High Court previously, his attempt to secure discharge was thwarted.
The prosecution asserted that Vaid was in contact with an international terrorist in Dubai and engaged in drug-related communications. Allegedly, earnings from these activities were funneled into supporting terrorism in India, painting a grim picture of transnational crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
