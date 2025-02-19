Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling Blocks Thunberg's Climate Lawsuit

Sweden's Supreme Court ruled against a class action lawsuit led by Greta Thunberg, seeking stronger state action on climate change. Filed in 2022 by the Aurora group, comprising 300 activists, the lawsuit claimed the state violated human rights by insufficiently addressing climate change. The court's decision suggests possibilities for future climate lawsuits.

Greta Thunberg

In a significant ruling, Sweden's Supreme Court has blocked a climate change class action lawsuit spearheaded by renowned activist Greta Thunberg and hundreds of other concerned citizens. The lawsuit, filed by the Aurora group in 2022, accused the Swedish state of violating the European Convention on Human Rights by failing to take adequate steps to address climate change.

The court's decision effectively halts the group's effort to compel the government to adopt stronger measures to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Supreme Court Justice Jonas Malmberg emphasized the importance of democratic processes, noting that courts cannot direct governmental action without independent decisions from governmental bodies.

While the lawsuit as proposed will not proceed, the court indicated that future climate lawsuits could be possible, provided they meet certain legal criteria. Meanwhile, the Aurora group remains undeterred and plans to explore further legal avenues in their quest for climate justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

