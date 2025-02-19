Left Menu

Resurgence of Somali Pirate Attacks Off Yemeni Coast

Somali pirates have seized a Yemeni fishing boat near the Horn of Africa. This marks an increase in pirate attacks, a decade after piracy peaked and vastly affected the global economy. Current instability, partly due to the Yemen conflict, has contributed to the resurgence.

A group of Somali pirates recently commandeered a Yemeni fishing vessel near the Horn of Africa, according to EUNAVFOR Atalanta, the European naval force monitoring the area. The attack on the traditional dhow occurred off Eyl in Somalia on Monday and is currently under investigation.

This incident comes just 10 days after another thwarted attempt by Somali pirates to hijack a Yemeni fishing boat. The severity and frequency of pirate activities in this region had notably decreased after 2011 when they reached their peak, costing the global economy an estimated $7 billion.

Recent rises in piracy off the Somali coast are partially attributed to instability fueled by Yemen's Houthi rebels. Despite extensive international naval patrols and a bolstered Somali government, piracy appears to be regaining momentum, with the International Maritime Bureau reporting seven incidents in 2024 alone.

