Punjab Police Busts Major Cross-Border Drug Racket

In a significant breakthrough, the Counter Intelligence wing of Punjab Police in Amritsar has successfully dismantled a cross-border drug smuggling operation. The police arrested a key suspect, Harmandeep Singh, and seized 10 kg of heroin, officials announced on Wednesday.

Packed with reliable intelligence, the CI team found that Harmandeep Singh had connections with Pakistan-based drug traffickers and recently received a large shipment of heroin through them. The exchange was scheduled to occur on Ram Tirath Road in Amritsar.

The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, explained that the smuggling operation involved unmanned aerial vehicles or drones to transport the narcotics across the border from the Attari sector. Further investigations are underway to uncover the entire network and the individuals involved, he added. Additional arrests and drug seizures are anticipated as the investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)