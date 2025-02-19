Left Menu

Punjab Police Busts Major Cross-Border Drug Racket

Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence wing in Amritsar has dismantled a significant drug smuggling network, arresting Harmandeep Singh and seizing 10 kg of heroin. The consignment, linked to Pakistan-based smugglers, was intercepted as part of ongoing investigations expected to result in further arrests and narcotics recovery.

Punjab Police Busts Major Cross-Border Drug Racket
In a significant breakthrough, the Counter Intelligence wing of Punjab Police in Amritsar has successfully dismantled a cross-border drug smuggling operation. The police arrested a key suspect, Harmandeep Singh, and seized 10 kg of heroin, officials announced on Wednesday.

Packed with reliable intelligence, the CI team found that Harmandeep Singh had connections with Pakistan-based drug traffickers and recently received a large shipment of heroin through them. The exchange was scheduled to occur on Ram Tirath Road in Amritsar.

The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, explained that the smuggling operation involved unmanned aerial vehicles or drones to transport the narcotics across the border from the Attari sector. Further investigations are underway to uncover the entire network and the individuals involved, he added. Additional arrests and drug seizures are anticipated as the investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

