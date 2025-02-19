Left Menu

Lokpal's New Guidelines: Ensuring Accountability in Corruption Probes

The Central Vigilance Commission has announced new guidelines for corruption investigations directed by the Lokpal. These changes emphasize that preliminary inquiries by Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) must be submitted under their signatures. The Lokpal aims to uphold accountability, tackling corruption allegations against public officials through these revised procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:11 IST
Lokpal's New Guidelines: Ensuring Accountability in Corruption Probes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has introduced updated procedures to streamline the process of handling corruption complaints referred by the Lokpal, according to an official order released on Tuesday.

The mandate directs Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs), as the CVC's extended arms, to conduct thorough preliminary inquiries and ensure their reports are personally signed upon submission. This move comes after the Lokpal noticed instances of reports being submitted under different signatures.

The Lokpal's jurisdiction allows it to investigate corruption allegations against specific public functionaries. In compliance with the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act of 2013, complaints involving Group A, B, C, or D public servants are forwarded to the CVC for inquiry. A comprehensive report is expected within 60 days, extendable by another 60 days if necessary, per prior CVC guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025