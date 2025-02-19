Lokpal's New Guidelines: Ensuring Accountability in Corruption Probes

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has introduced updated procedures to streamline the process of handling corruption complaints referred by the Lokpal, according to an official order released on Tuesday.

The mandate directs Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs), as the CVC's extended arms, to conduct thorough preliminary inquiries and ensure their reports are personally signed upon submission. This move comes after the Lokpal noticed instances of reports being submitted under different signatures.

The Lokpal's jurisdiction allows it to investigate corruption allegations against specific public functionaries. In compliance with the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act of 2013, complaints involving Group A, B, C, or D public servants are forwarded to the CVC for inquiry. A comprehensive report is expected within 60 days, extendable by another 60 days if necessary, per prior CVC guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)