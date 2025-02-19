Left Menu

Mystery of the Charred Body Near South Delhi Crematorium

A charred body of a known criminal was discovered near the Lado Sarai crematorium in Delhi, leading to a police investigation. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Subhash. Authorities are analyzing forensic evidence and CCTV footage to determine the cause and circumstances of the death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:58 IST
Mystery of the Charred Body Near South Delhi Crematorium
body
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking discovery was made near the Lado Sarai crematorium in South Delhi, where a charred body was found by police. Authorities confirmed on Wednesday that the body belonged to Subhash, a well-known criminal from the Saket area, sparking a full investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death.

The 40-year-old's charred remains prompted Mehrauli Police to rush to the scene around noon after receiving a report about the suspicious discovery. As police work to uncover the truth, forensic teams have gathered evidence, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is under review to piece together the final moments of Subhash's life.

The cause of death has yet to be determined, but the ongoing investigation seeks to clarify the events leading up to this grim finding. The community anxiously awaits answers as authorities diligently sift through clues that could lead to understanding the motive and identifying potential suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025