Mystery of the Charred Body Near South Delhi Crematorium

A shocking discovery was made near the Lado Sarai crematorium in South Delhi, where a charred body was found by police. Authorities confirmed on Wednesday that the body belonged to Subhash, a well-known criminal from the Saket area, sparking a full investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death.

The 40-year-old's charred remains prompted Mehrauli Police to rush to the scene around noon after receiving a report about the suspicious discovery. As police work to uncover the truth, forensic teams have gathered evidence, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is under review to piece together the final moments of Subhash's life.

The cause of death has yet to be determined, but the ongoing investigation seeks to clarify the events leading up to this grim finding. The community anxiously awaits answers as authorities diligently sift through clues that could lead to understanding the motive and identifying potential suspects.

