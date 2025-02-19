Crackdown on Corruption: 52 Punjab Police Officials Dismissed in a Week
Fifty-two Punjab Police officials, including constables and inspectors, have been dismissed for corrupt practices, as announced by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav. The crackdown aligns with the Punjab government's February directive prioritizing transparency in public service. The police are also implementing a citizen-friendly 'E-FIR' system.
In an unprecedented move, fifty-two officials of the Punjab Police have been shown the door following allegations of corrupt practices. The dismissals occurred over the span of a week, as confirmed by Gaurav Yadav, the Director General of Police. The affected personnel range from constables to inspectors.
The state's zero-tolerance policy on corruption is evident in these actions, part of a broader governmental initiative aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in public service. Yadav emphasized that any misconduct within the police ranks would be met with stringent measures, highlighting the government's stern stance against corruption.
In a bid to improve policing, plans are underway to introduce an 'E-FIR' system for motor vehicle theft cases. This online platform will allow victims to file reports electronically, simplifying the process and cutting red tape. Scheduled for a mid-March launch, the initiative mirrors a similar program implemented by the Delhi Police.
