Cricket Betting Racket Busted in Maharashtra: 33 Arrested

A cricket betting racket in Akola district, Maharashtra, has been uncovered by local police, leading to the arrest of 33 individuals hailing from several states. The operation, targeting illegal bets via messaging apps, also saw the confiscation of electronic devices and the freezing of bank accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Akola | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:35 IST
Police in Maharashtra's Akola district have dismantled a significant cricket betting operation, arresting 33 individuals as part of the crackdown on the illegal activity.

Authorities acted on intelligence to raid a farmhouse in the Barshitakli police station's jurisdiction on Tuesday, revealing participants from various states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. Accused members utilized platforms such as Telegram and WhatsApp to facilitate the betting process, according to a police statement.

In addition to the arrests, police have seized 113 mobile phones, 12 laptops, 10 bank passbooks, and 13 ATM cards, while also initiating the process to freeze Rs 9.9 lakh across 54 bank accounts. Key figures in the racket, including Sanjay Gupta and farmhouse owner Ravindra Pande, have been detained. The investigation revealed some accused had traveled to Dubai, aligning with the start of the ICC Champions Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

