Red Cross Urges Respect Amid Hostage Release

The Red Cross has issued a stern call for privacy and respect as the bodies of hostages held in Gaza are expected to be returned on Thursday, in accordance with a ceasefire agreement.

The International Committee of the Red Cross emphasized in a statement that any form of degrading treatment during the release operations cannot be tolerated.

Khalil al-Hayya, a Hamas leader in Gaza, revealed that the bodies of four hostages, including members of the Bibas family, will be released on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)