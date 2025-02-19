Left Menu

Red Cross Urges Respect Amid Hostage Release

The Red Cross has called for privacy and respect as hostages' bodies are set to be released from Gaza under a ceasefire. Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya confirmed the return of four hostages' bodies, including the Bibas family. Degrading treatment during the release is deemed unacceptable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:19 IST
The Red Cross has issued a stern call for privacy and respect as the bodies of hostages held in Gaza are expected to be returned on Thursday, in accordance with a ceasefire agreement.

The International Committee of the Red Cross emphasized in a statement that any form of degrading treatment during the release operations cannot be tolerated.

Khalil al-Hayya, a Hamas leader in Gaza, revealed that the bodies of four hostages, including members of the Bibas family, will be released on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

