NIA Arrests Key Conspirator in Ram Navami Violence Case

The National Investigation Agency has arrested Qamran Quraishi for his involvement in the 2023 Ram Navami violence in West Bengal. Swords and explosive materials were seized during his arrest. The NIA suspects a criminal conspiracy behind the violent clash, previously investigated by the state police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:42 IST
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a breakthrough in the 2023 Ram Navami violence case in West Bengal, arresting Qamran Quraishi, also known as Sharukh Qureshi. Quraishi is identified as a co-conspirator in the violent outbreak.

According to an official statement, Quraishi was detained on Tuesday in Serampore, Hooghly district. The NIA team in Kolkata seized three swords and explosive materials concealed in newspaper-wrapped black polythene. Loan documents were also discovered among the items seized from Quraishi.

The violence, which occurred on April 2, 2023, between two communities in front of the Barao Masjid area, is believed to be a result of a planned conspiracy to incite attacks during a religious procession. The NIA took over from state police, who initially arrested 48 suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

