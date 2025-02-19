Will Western Brands Make a Comeback in Russia Post-Ukraine Conflict?

In the midst of dialogues between Moscow and Washington regarding the conclusion of the conflict in Ukraine, investors globally are pondering the potential return of Western businesses to Russia if sanctions were to be lifted.

The exodus began after the 2022 invasion, leaving a trail of financial withdrawals and seized assets for companies like McDonald's, Carlsberg, and Renault. As U.S. and Russian officials communicate, speculations emerge about which sectors might attempt a comeback first if circumstances allow.

Despite the uncertainty, food and healthcare businesses have justified their continued presence in Russia based on humanitarian needs. Meanwhile, a broader market shift sees foreign brands replaced by local versions, reflecting both challenging market conditions and a new business landscape shaped by geopolitical dynamics.

