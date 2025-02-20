Left Menu

Diplomatic Efforts Intensify Over Congo Conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed peaceful resolutions with Angola's Foreign Minister Tete Antonio concerning the conflict in eastern Congo. The U.S. signals potential sanctions amid the ongoing crisis involving Rwanda-backed M23 rebels. The situation roots back to historical genocides and mineral resource battles.

Updated: 20-02-2025 02:41 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 02:41 IST
The U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, engaged in a critical dialogue with Angolan Foreign Minister Tete Antonio on Wednesday. The focus was on the Luanda Process, aiming for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, as announced by the State Department.

The discussions come amid Washington's warning of possible sanctions against officials in Rwanda and Congo, following the ongoing unrest. The U.S. has emphasized that achieving regional stability requires the withdrawal of Rwandan forces and advanced weaponry from Congo.

The escalation, attributed to M23 rebels backed by Rwanda, is described as the most severe in over a decade, rooted in the aftermath of Rwanda's 1994 genocide and the battle over Congo's mineral wealth. Rwanda has denied any support for M23, despite accusations from various international bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

