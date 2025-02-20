Left Menu

Yemeni Minister Demands Arrest of Houthi Leaders at Nasrallah's Funeral

Yemeni Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani urged Lebanon to arrest Houthi leaders attending Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah's funeral. The Houthis plan to join the event, suspected of gathering Iranian allies post-Israel attacks. The minister condemned the movements amid escalated regional conflicts.

Yemeni Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani called for the arrest of Houthi leaders expected to attend the funeral of Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. The call to action was made via a social media post, urging the Lebanese government to detain and extradite these leaders to Yemen's internationally recognized government.

While neither the Lebanese government nor Houthi representatives have issued comments on the matter, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV noted that a delegation is likely to attend the funeral. Eryani alleges this gathering is a strategic move by Iran-aligned groups to regroup and evaluate their stance amid heightened regional tensions.

The situation arises as Israeli forces intensify operations against Iran-backed groups, including Hezbollah and the Houthis, who have responded with attacks. The ongoing conflict has led to significant casualties and disrupted global maritime routes, further complicating geopolitical dynamics in the region.

