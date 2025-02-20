Tesla Faces Scrutiny Over Workplace Safety Violation at Texas Plant
Federal regulators have cited Tesla for a workplace safety violation following the electrocution of a worker at its Austin plant. The investigation by OSHA was closed with findings of safety failures but details remain undisclosed. This case has drawn attention to potential preferential treatment for Tesla.
The U.S. Department of Labor confirmed the violations, although details about the specific failures and any penalties imposed have not been disclosed.
This incident has intensified public scrutiny of Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk, especially amid debates over federal oversight and Musk's influence under the Trump administration.
