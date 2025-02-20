Tesla Faces Scrutiny Over Workplace Safety Violation at Texas Plant

Federal regulators have cited Tesla for workplace safety violations at its Austin, Texas auto-manufacturing plant, following the electrocution of a worker last summer.

The U.S. Department of Labor confirmed the violations, although details about the specific failures and any penalties imposed have not been disclosed.

This incident has intensified public scrutiny of Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk, especially amid debates over federal oversight and Musk's influence under the Trump administration.

