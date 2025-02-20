Left Menu

Tesla Faces Scrutiny Over Workplace Safety Violation at Texas Plant

Federal regulators have cited Tesla for a workplace safety violation following the electrocution of a worker at its Austin plant. The investigation by OSHA was closed with findings of safety failures but details remain undisclosed. This case has drawn attention to potential preferential treatment for Tesla.

Federal regulators have cited Tesla for workplace safety violations at its Austin, Texas auto-manufacturing plant, following the electrocution of a worker last summer.

The U.S. Department of Labor confirmed the violations, although details about the specific failures and any penalties imposed have not been disclosed.

This incident has intensified public scrutiny of Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk, especially amid debates over federal oversight and Musk's influence under the Trump administration.

