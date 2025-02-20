Left Menu

Trump's Gaza Proposal: A Paradigm Shift or Controversy?

U.S. envoy Steven Witkoff clarifies that President Donald Trump's proposal on Gaza isn't about eviction but exploring new solutions for Palestinians. Trump's controversial plan suggests alternative resettlement options, sparking international debate. The proposal emphasizes rethinking Gaza's future, amidst destruction from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 23:37 IST
Donald Trump

In a bid to redefine long-standing approaches to the Middle East, President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza is stirring international debate. Clarifying the intentions behind this controversial proposal, U.S. envoy Steven Witkoff countered claims of an eviction agenda at a Miami conference hosted by a group linked to Saudi Arabian investments.

Witkoff emphasized that Trump's plan is about exploring fresh strategies for the future of Palestinians, rather than displacing them. He highlighted Gaza's devastated state due to the Israel-Hamas conflict, stressing that rebuilding efforts and new visions are imperative for sustainable change.

Trump's suggestion to potentially resettle Palestinians in countries like Egypt and Jordan is aimed at broadening the horizon for viable solutions. Witkoff urged global leaders to consider innovative paths forward, focusing on providing better opportunities, stability, and prosperity for the Palestinian community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

