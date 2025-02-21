Left Menu

China Backs Trump's Deal-Making Gambit with Russia at G20

China expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to negotiate a deal with Russia to end the war in Ukraine during a G20 meeting. While Trump diverged from expected norms by engaging with Russia, China emphasized its willingness to play a constructive role in the resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 08:16 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 08:16 IST
China Backs Trump's Deal-Making Gambit with Russia at G20
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During a G20 meeting in South Africa, China expressed its support for U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative to reach a peace agreement with Russia concerning the Ukrainian conflict. The meeting saw U.S. allies, including Australia, Germany, and the UK, rallying behind Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy after Trump labeled him a 'dictator.'

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that China welcomed efforts towards peace and highlighted its willingness to contribute constructively to the political resolution of the crisis. This comes after Trump's unprecedented move to open a dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, rather than isolating Moscow.

Analysts are divided on China's role, with some viewing it as positioning for post-conflict economic opportunities in Ukraine, while others note the hesitance in Beijing to engage deeply in risky geopolitical maneuvers. Meanwhile, the Trump administration continues to negotiate with Russia, despite contentious NATO membership issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025