China Backs Trump's Deal-Making Gambit with Russia at G20
China expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to negotiate a deal with Russia to end the war in Ukraine during a G20 meeting. While Trump diverged from expected norms by engaging with Russia, China emphasized its willingness to play a constructive role in the resolution.
During a G20 meeting in South Africa, China expressed its support for U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative to reach a peace agreement with Russia concerning the Ukrainian conflict. The meeting saw U.S. allies, including Australia, Germany, and the UK, rallying behind Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy after Trump labeled him a 'dictator.'
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that China welcomed efforts towards peace and highlighted its willingness to contribute constructively to the political resolution of the crisis. This comes after Trump's unprecedented move to open a dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, rather than isolating Moscow.
Analysts are divided on China's role, with some viewing it as positioning for post-conflict economic opportunities in Ukraine, while others note the hesitance in Beijing to engage deeply in risky geopolitical maneuvers. Meanwhile, the Trump administration continues to negotiate with Russia, despite contentious NATO membership issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
