Diplomatic Outcry Over Hamas' Heinous Act Against Israeli Family

Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon criticized Hamas for returning an unidentified body instead of the mother of two murdered boys. He condemned the act as beyond cruelty, and demanded the UN Security Council condemn the crime and facilitate the immediate return of Shiri Bibas to her family.

Updated: 21-02-2025 08:29 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 08:29 IST
In a vehement statement late on Thursday, Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon accused Hamas of committing a heinous act by returning an unidentified body rather than the remains of Shiri Bibas, the mother of two young boys murdered by the militant group.

Describing the move as unparalleled evil and cruelty, Danon highlighted that the tragic incident involving Ariel and Kfir Bibas—the innocent children aged just 4 years and 10 months, respectively—transcended basic moral values. The ambassador called upon the UN Security Council to condemn this atrocious crime and demanded the immediate return of Shiri Bibas to her grieving family.

Despite the severity of this act and Hamas' October 7, 2023, invasion of southern Israel, the Security Council has yet to take a stand or condemn the militant group's actions, alleged Danon, emphasizing the international community's need for decisive action.

