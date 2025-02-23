Escalating Tensions: Israel's Campaign in the West Bank
Israel has intensified its offensive in the West Bank by deploying tanks and extending military presence in refugee camps. This move follows a recent surge in violence amidst the fragile ceasefire with Hamas. The campaign aims to control increasing Palestinian militancy and has led to mass evacuations.
Israel escalated its weeks-long offensive in the West Bank on Sunday, deploying tanks to militant strongholds and pledging a sustained military presence over the next year in areas emptied of Palestinian residents.
Defense Minister Israel Katz announced preparations for an extended military stay in West Bank refugee camps, where approximately 40,000 Palestinians have fled, to prevent the resurgence of militancy.
The intensified campaign, targeting areas like Jenin, comes as a response to rising Palestinian militancy and coincides with a tenuous ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, raising concerns about renewed conflict in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
