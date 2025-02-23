Left Menu

France's Response to Extremist Attack in Mulhouse

A deadly stabbing in Mulhouse, eastern France, linked to Islamic extremism, resulted in the death of a Portuguese man and injuries to seven police officers. The suspect, a 37-year-old Algerian, was detained along with three others. The French government plans to address immigration concerns in response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-02-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 18:44 IST
France's Response to Extremist Attack in Mulhouse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

An attack in Mulhouse, eastern France, has resulted in the arrest of four individuals in connection with a stabbing linked to Islamic extremism. A Portuguese man died, and seven police officers were injured, among them a parking control agent in critical condition.

The main suspect, identified as Brahim A., a 37-year-old Algerian man with a history of glorifying terrorism, was detained along with two family members and a host. French Interior Minister described him as having a schizophrenic profile, and linked his extremist actions to Islamist terrorism.

President Emmanuel Macron stated the government's resolve to counter such extremist attacks. The French cabinet will examine immigration policies, especially concerning countries resistant to re-accepting citizens expelled by France, including Algeria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025