France's Response to Extremist Attack in Mulhouse

An attack in Mulhouse, eastern France, has resulted in the arrest of four individuals in connection with a stabbing linked to Islamic extremism. A Portuguese man died, and seven police officers were injured, among them a parking control agent in critical condition.

The main suspect, identified as Brahim A., a 37-year-old Algerian man with a history of glorifying terrorism, was detained along with two family members and a host. French Interior Minister described him as having a schizophrenic profile, and linked his extremist actions to Islamist terrorism.

President Emmanuel Macron stated the government's resolve to counter such extremist attacks. The French cabinet will examine immigration policies, especially concerning countries resistant to re-accepting citizens expelled by France, including Algeria.

(With inputs from agencies.)