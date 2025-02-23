Left Menu

Zelenskiy Suggests U.S. Troop Presence Linked to Mineral Deal

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy suggested a U.S. military presence in Ukraine could be a logical step if mineral agreements between the nations align with security guarantees. Meanwhile, $15 billion in U.S. military aid remains undelivered.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine has proposed a strategic link between a U.S. troop deployment in his country and an ongoing minerals agreement, likening it to a security guarantee for the region.

He emphasized this perspective during a statement made on Sunday, underscoring the potential strategic benefits of such a move.

Furthermore, Zelenskiy highlighted the issue of delayed U.S. military aid, pointing out that approximately $15 billion worth of previously pledged support is still pending, raising questions about the timeline and effectiveness of these agreements.

