Trump Administration's Bold Move: Massive Staff Cutbacks at USAID

The Trump administration has placed nearly all US Agency for International Development (USAID) staff on leave and plans to eliminate 2,000 US-based positions, marking significant cuts at the federal agency. This move is part of a broader campaign to reduce the size of the federal government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-02-2025 05:00 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 05:00 IST
The Trump administration has announced a sweeping reduction in staff at the US Agency for International Development (USAID), placing nearly all its personnel on leave worldwide and cutting 2,000 US-based positions. This significant move aligns with President Donald Trump's broader agenda, supported by Elon Musk, to streamline federal agencies and reduce governmental size.

A federal judge recently rejected efforts by USAID employees to block the administration's plans, marking a pivotal legal decision that has allowed the staff reduction to proceed. By late February, the majority of USAID's workforce will be on administrative leave, with exceptions for those in mission-critical roles.

The move has faced backlash from various stakeholders, including government workers' unions and USAID contractors, who argue that the administration lacks the constitutional authority to dismantle the agency or its programs without congressional approval. This decision disrupts longstanding US policies that have linked overseas aid to national security interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

