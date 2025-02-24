Trump Administration to Slash USAID Workforce, Affecting Global Aid Efforts

The Trump administration announced on Sunday plans to place USAID personnel, except leadership, on paid administrative leave, and eliminate 1,600 positions within the United States. This move affects the agency responsible for U.S. foreign aid and is seen as part of broader efforts to reduce its operational capacity.

Reuters reports that an earlier notice indicated around 2,000 U.S. positions would be abolished, with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency at the helm of this initiative. The U.S. Agency for International Development, a key instrument of American global influence, faces significant restructuring under the current administration.

While the White House has yet to comment publicly, a federal judge recently allowed the administration's plans to proceed, despite opposition from government employee unions. Former senior USAID officials express concerns regarding reduced expertise and crisis response abilities amid the ongoing changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)