Left Menu

Trump Administration to Slash USAID Workforce, Affecting Global Aid Efforts

The Trump administration is set to place USAID personnel on leave and eliminate 1,600 positions, raising concerns over diminished U.S. foreign aid capacity. Despite exemptions totaling $5.3 billion, USAID's budget and staff sees substantial cuts, impacting American soft power and crisis response capabilities abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 07:30 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 07:30 IST
Trump Administration to Slash USAID Workforce, Affecting Global Aid Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration announced on Sunday plans to place USAID personnel, except leadership, on paid administrative leave, and eliminate 1,600 positions within the United States. This move affects the agency responsible for U.S. foreign aid and is seen as part of broader efforts to reduce its operational capacity.

Reuters reports that an earlier notice indicated around 2,000 U.S. positions would be abolished, with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency at the helm of this initiative. The U.S. Agency for International Development, a key instrument of American global influence, faces significant restructuring under the current administration.

While the White House has yet to comment publicly, a federal judge recently allowed the administration's plans to proceed, despite opposition from government employee unions. Former senior USAID officials express concerns regarding reduced expertise and crisis response abilities amid the ongoing changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025