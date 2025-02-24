Tragedy Strikes: First Kenyan Officer Killed in Haiti Security Mission
A Kenyan police officer was killed in Haiti, marking the first casualty since the Kenyan-led security mission began in June 2024. The officer died during a confrontation with gangs in Artibonite. The mission seeks to alleviate gang violence affecting over a million displaced Haitians.
A Kenyan police officer tragically lost his life in Haiti in what marks the Kenyan-led security mission's first casualty since its inception in June 2024, according to mission authorities.
The Multinational Security Support Mission confirmed that the officer was injured during an operation in the Artibonite department. He was immediately airlifted to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Jack Ombaka, spokesperson for the mission, declared it the first death faced by the U.N.-backed anti-gang mission, which aims to counter the rampant gang violence that has resulted in the displacement of over a million Haitians.
The Haitian public is grappling with intensified violence, particularly in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince over the last week, where the officer's death occurred during a gang confrontation. Authorities have vowed strong actions, with Ombaka stating, 'We salute our fallen hero. We will pursue these gangs to the last man standing. We will not let you down.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
