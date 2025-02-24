Border Tensions Flare: Bus Conductor Incident Sparks Karnataka-Maharashtra Dispute

In a fresh escalation of border tensions, an incident involving a bus conductor assaulted in Belagavi has reignited the longstanding dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara urged both sides to exercise restraint to prevent any further escalation. Belagavi, with its significant Marathi-speaking population, has once again become a flashpoint.

The attack, allegedly over linguistic differences, has led to multiple arrests and heightened political rhetoric. Officials are pressing for swift action and a resolution to restore peace and order in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)