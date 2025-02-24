Left Menu

Border Tensions Flare: Bus Conductor Incident Sparks Karnataka-Maharashtra Dispute

The recent assault on a bus conductor in Belagavi, Karnataka, has reignited longstanding border tensions with Maharashtra. Government officials from both states are calling for restraint and immediate action against those involved. The incident has led to arrests and renewed political and linguistic disputes.

Belagavi | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:45 IST
Border Tensions Flare: Bus Conductor Incident Sparks Karnataka-Maharashtra Dispute
  • India

In a fresh escalation of border tensions, an incident involving a bus conductor assaulted in Belagavi has reignited the longstanding dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara urged both sides to exercise restraint to prevent any further escalation. Belagavi, with its significant Marathi-speaking population, has once again become a flashpoint.

The attack, allegedly over linguistic differences, has led to multiple arrests and heightened political rhetoric. Officials are pressing for swift action and a resolution to restore peace and order in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

