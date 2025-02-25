UN Denies US Effort for Moderation on Ukraine Conflict Resolution
The UN General Assembly denied a U.S. attempt to moderate the resolution criticizing Russia’s war in Ukraine, endorsing the European-backed stance instead. The assembly passed rival resolutions, marking the conflict's anniversary, amidst diplomatic tensions with the U.S. attempting to broker peace but sparking concerns with Ukraine’s President amid European allies.
On Monday, the United Nations turned down a U.S. attempt to soften the General Assembly's stance concerning the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. President Donald Trump's peace initiatives have faced criticism, leading to a diplomatic victory for Kyiv and its European allies at the global forum.
The U.S. proposal was reshaped after European nations succeeded in adding language to reflect unwavering U.N. support for Ukraine's sovereignty and unity. This development occurred as President Trump sought to negotiate peace, igniting a dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and stirring apprehension among European allies.
Tensions escalated at the U.N. when the U.S.-drafted resolution only garnered 93 votes, with many abstentions. Amendments endorsed European views while Russian amendments concerning the conflict's root causes were rejected. The 15-member Security Council is also expected to address the U.S. text, despite anticipated European amendments and the potential for vetoes from permanent members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
