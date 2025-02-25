Left Menu

Drug Compounders Challenge FDA Over Semaglutide Supply Decision

Drug compounders have filed a lawsuit against the FDA for removing Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Ozempic from its shortage list. This decision restricts compounders from selling cheaper versions, despite ongoing drug shortages. The lawsuit claims FDA's decision was arbitrary, impacting those who rely on affordable alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 04:01 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 04:01 IST
Drug Compounders Challenge FDA Over Semaglutide Supply Decision

Drug compounders have taken legal action against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following its decision to remove Novo Nordisk's weight-loss and diabetes medications, Wegovy and Ozempic, from the official shortage list. This removal significantly limits compounders' ability to provide cost-effective alternatives to these medications.

Filed in Fort Worth, Texas, by the Outsourcing Facilities Association and a Texas-based compounding pharmacy, the lawsuit argues that the FDA's conclusion about the supply of semaglutide, the active ingredient in these drugs, was both arbitrary and capricious. Similar legal action was previously taken for Eli Lilly's tirzepatide, with that case still pending.

The lawsuit emphasizes the continued scarcity of these drugs, challenging the FDA's reliance on manufacturers' assurances that they can meet demand. The FDA's decision to lift the shortage warning includes a grace period, but compounders insist shortages persist, affecting patients seeking less expensive options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025