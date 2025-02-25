Left Menu

Cryptos Bloom in India's Hinterlands Despite Regulatory Hurdles

Ashish Nagose, learning crypto trading, is among many Indians turning to cryptocurrency amid restrictive equity market regulations. Crypto trading volumes on leading exchanges doubled to $1.9 billion, driven by young traders from smaller cities despite tax challenges and regulatory uncertainties, potentially reshaping India's financial landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 06:32 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 06:32 IST
In India's hinterlands, a burgeoning interest in cryptocurrency trading has emerged as a new economic frontier for many, including Ashish Nagose, owner of a flower shop in Nagpur. With rare accessible opportunities in derivatives, Nagose and peers are increasingly turning to digital currencies amid India's restrictive equity market conditions and skyrocketing economic aspirations.

Despite concerns over risk and government hesitation regarding regulation, India's cryptocurrency exchanges have witnessed a two-fold leap in trading volumes. This surge is primarily due to young Indians from smaller cities, who are eager to enhance their income while navigating an often unpredictable job market.

The regulatory road ahead is fraught with complexity, as Indian authorities impose high taxes yet provide no clear regulations. Nonetheless, individuals like Sagar Neware in Nagpur continue to invest time and energy into understanding this evolving market, hopeful for economic rejuvenation in their communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

