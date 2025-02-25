Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Decorum in Legislative Conduct

The Supreme Court emphasized the expectation of respect in parliamentary proceedings, stressing that speech should not insult or defame. The Court reviewed RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh's expulsion for aggressive behavior, highlighting the need for proportionality in punishment to ensure democratic participation and reflect the electorate's voice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:17 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Decorum in Legislative Conduct
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court underscored the importance of maintaining decorum in parliamentary proceedings, cautioning against aggression and indecency. It ruled that members should respect each other and that the right to speech must not be used to insult or defame peers or the chair.

A bench led by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh criticized the behavior of Rashtriya Janata Dal MLC Sunil Kumar Singh in the Bihar Legislative Council but deemed his expulsion excessive. Emphasizing the significance of proportional punishment, the Court argued that members must reflect their constituencies' will.

The ruling highlighted that disproportionate punitive measures undermine democratic values and hinder legislative contributions. Constitutional courts, therefore, play a vital role in balancing the scales of justice, ensuring legislative decisions meet constitutional and societal norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025