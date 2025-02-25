Supreme Court Upholds Decorum in Legislative Conduct

The Supreme Court underscored the importance of maintaining decorum in parliamentary proceedings, cautioning against aggression and indecency. It ruled that members should respect each other and that the right to speech must not be used to insult or defame peers or the chair.

A bench led by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh criticized the behavior of Rashtriya Janata Dal MLC Sunil Kumar Singh in the Bihar Legislative Council but deemed his expulsion excessive. Emphasizing the significance of proportional punishment, the Court argued that members must reflect their constituencies' will.

The ruling highlighted that disproportionate punitive measures undermine democratic values and hinder legislative contributions. Constitutional courts, therefore, play a vital role in balancing the scales of justice, ensuring legislative decisions meet constitutional and societal norms.

