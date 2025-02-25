Left Menu

Mumbai Police Apprehend Delivery Worker in Shocking Blackmail Case

Mumbai Police arrested a Nashik-based food delivery worker for blackmailing a college student with private photos. The accused allegedly harassed the victim for a year and was charged under the POCSO Act. The case involves threats to the victim's family, and an investigation is ongoing.

In a disturbing case, Mumbai Police have taken into custody a 23-year-old food delivery worker from Nashik for allegedly blackmailing a college student with her private photos. The accused, arrested under serious charges, had apparently been harassing the victim for over a year, police stated on Tuesday.

The allegations reveal that the suspect, using photos obtained from their social media friendship in 2024, threatened to expose the girl's images to her family. Escalating the intimidation, he warned of harming her family and implicated suicide threats, thus leading the victim to file a formal complaint.

The delivery worker, who comes from Deola taluka in Nashik, was found to have no prior criminal history. Authorities have confiscated his phone for forensic analysis and continue their investigation as he remains detained in police custody.

