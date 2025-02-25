Left Menu

Judge Mandates Immediate Release of Frozen Foreign Aid Funds

A federal judge orders the Trump administration to release frozen foreign aid funds by Wednesday midnight. The payments pertain to work completed before a previous court order in February. The administration showed no attempts to comply with the initial ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 23:59 IST
Judge Mandates Immediate Release of Frozen Foreign Aid Funds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in Washington has mandated that the Trump administration release foreign aid funds by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, citing a lack of compliance with a previous order to unfreeze these funds.

U.S. District Judge Amir Ali's current directive targets payments for services rendered before February 13, the date he first issued a temporary restraining order.

The decision underscores the judge's impatience with the administration's delay, adding pressure to rectify the situation immediately. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025