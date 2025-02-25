Judge Mandates Immediate Release of Frozen Foreign Aid Funds
A federal judge orders the Trump administration to release frozen foreign aid funds by Wednesday midnight. The payments pertain to work completed before a previous court order in February. The administration showed no attempts to comply with the initial ruling.
A federal judge in Washington has mandated that the Trump administration release foreign aid funds by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, citing a lack of compliance with a previous order to unfreeze these funds.
U.S. District Judge Amir Ali's current directive targets payments for services rendered before February 13, the date he first issued a temporary restraining order.
The decision underscores the judge's impatience with the administration's delay, adding pressure to rectify the situation immediately. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)
